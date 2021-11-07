Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Insider Jennifer Newstead Sells 125 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.44, for a total value of $41,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.90, for a total value of $42,487.50.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total value of $40,355.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total value of $89,675.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total value of $94,322.50.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.90, for a total value of $93,975.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total value of $95,010.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.00, for a total value of $91,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $341.13 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $961.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $346.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.92.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on Facebook in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

