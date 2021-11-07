Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FATE stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,492. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.80. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $47.20 and a 1-year high of $121.16.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $1,760,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $2,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,749 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.42.

Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

