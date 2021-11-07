Fear (FEAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.90 Million

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. In the last seven days, Fear has traded 33.8% higher against the dollar. Fear has a total market capitalization of $12.90 million and approximately $8.82 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear coin can currently be bought for about $1.98 or 0.00003140 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00051521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.40 or 0.00259760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00101490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011907 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Fear

Fear is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear using one of the exchanges listed above.

