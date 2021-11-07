Federated Hermes Inc. Has $410,000 Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,856 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.07% of Peoples Bancorp worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEBO. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average is $31.40. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.54 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 17.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEBO shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $31,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,007.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

