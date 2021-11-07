Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Coty by 509.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COTY opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The business’s revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COTY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.98.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

