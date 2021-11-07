Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 7,006 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 219.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 162,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 31,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 20,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $64.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.94.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Bank of America started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.