Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 18,813 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,813 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 434,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,183,000 after buying an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in 1st Source by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 357,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,615,000 after buying an additional 71,979 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 1st Source by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,922,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in 1st Source by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,926,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in 1st Source by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 190,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,832,000 after buying an additional 44,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRCE opened at $50.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.13. 1st Source Co. has a 52 week low of $31.67 and a 52 week high of $51.20.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 32.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

