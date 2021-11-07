Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 24,665 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,665 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in The Kroger by 6.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Kroger by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,351,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,625,000 after acquiring an additional 208,637 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in The Kroger during the first quarter valued at $326,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Kroger during the first quarter valued at $1,279,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $3,536,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.38%.

KR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Northcoast Research upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.59.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

