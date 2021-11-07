Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 144,424 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services makes up about 0.8% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $12,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth approximately $464,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $113.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a PE ratio of 307.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $155.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.39.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 421.63%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.14.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.