Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

FDUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of FDUS opened at $17.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.84. Fidus Investment has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $18.52.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 106.01% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 32.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fidus Investment by 280.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

