Financial Analysis: William Penn Bancorp (WMPN) & Its Competitors

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ: WMPN) is one of 38 public companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare William Penn Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for William Penn Bancorp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score William Penn Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 William Penn Bancorp Competitors 112 433 252 16 2.21

William Penn Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.98%. As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential downside of 7.69%. Given William Penn Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe William Penn Bancorp is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares William Penn Bancorp and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio William Penn Bancorp $28.16 million $3.78 million 47.27 William Penn Bancorp Competitors $146.25 million $15.72 million 19.17

William Penn Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than William Penn Bancorp. William Penn Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares William Penn Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets William Penn Bancorp 15.36% 2.42% 0.54% William Penn Bancorp Competitors 23.98% 9.34% 1.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.0% of William Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of William Penn Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

William Penn Bancorp competitors beat William Penn Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others. The company was founded on April 15, 2008 and is headquartered in Bristol, PA.

