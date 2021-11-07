Financial Comparison: Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) versus CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) and CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.9% of Certara shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of CyberArk Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Certara shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Certara and CyberArk Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Certara 0 3 4 0 2.57 CyberArk Software 0 3 14 0 2.82

Certara currently has a consensus price target of $36.33, suggesting a potential downside of 15.31%. CyberArk Software has a consensus price target of $191.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.65%. Given CyberArk Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CyberArk Software is more favorable than Certara.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Certara and CyberArk Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Certara $243.53 million 27.72 -$49.40 million N/A N/A CyberArk Software $464.43 million 16.35 -$5.76 million ($1.40) -138.72

CyberArk Software has higher revenue and earnings than Certara.

Profitability

This table compares Certara and CyberArk Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Certara N/A -4.74% -2.94% CyberArk Software -11.09% -4.96% -2.24%

Summary

CyberArk Software beats Certara on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Certara

Certara Inc. provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development. The company also provides related technology-enabled services to guide its customers' new drugs through the regulatory submission process and into the market. Its technology-enabled services include mechanistic biosimulation, empirical biosimulation, drug development and regulatory strategy, clinical pharmacology, model-based meta-analysis, regulatory writing and medical communications, regulatory operations, and market access. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies, and academic and government institutions. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Spain, Luxembourg, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Japan, the Philippines, India, and Australia. Certara Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

