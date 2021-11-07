Financial Review: Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) versus Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB)

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) and Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Veritex and Atlantic Union Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritex $369.19 million 5.70 $73.88 million $1.56 27.28 Atlantic Union Bankshares $784.94 million 3.61 $158.23 million $3.38 10.89

Atlantic Union Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Veritex. Atlantic Union Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Veritex has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic Union Bankshares has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Veritex pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Veritex pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Veritex has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Atlantic Union Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Atlantic Union Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Veritex and Atlantic Union Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritex 33.49% 10.17% 1.37% Atlantic Union Bankshares 37.83% 11.16% 1.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Veritex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Veritex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Veritex and Atlantic Union Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritex 0 0 2 1 3.33 Atlantic Union Bankshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

Veritex currently has a consensus price target of $44.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.97%. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.13%. Given Atlantic Union Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atlantic Union Bankshares is more favorable than Veritex.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management. The company was founded in July 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

