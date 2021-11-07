FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $69.72 million and $4.46 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001317 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001062 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 790,686,664 coins and its circulating supply is 364,164,970 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.