Firo (FIRO) Market Cap Tops $104.81 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. One Firo coin can currently be bought for $8.39 or 0.00013562 BTC on popular exchanges. Firo has a market cap of $104.81 million and $2.86 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Firo has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Firo Profile

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 12,488,905 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

