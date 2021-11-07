First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.

FCR.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of First Capital Realty and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.13.

Shares of FCR.UN stock opened at C$19.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.86. The company has a market cap of C$4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,588.33. First Capital Realty has a 12 month low of C$12.71 and a 12 month high of C$19.14.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

