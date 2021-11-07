First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462,344 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,874 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $22,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $53.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.90. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.44.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%. Analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.48 per share, with a total value of $71,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 860,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,870,451.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,417 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,347.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,500 shares of company stock worth $390,535. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

