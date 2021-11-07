First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Craig Hallum

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $430.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.19.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 13.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 2,998.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,688,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,299 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

