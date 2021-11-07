First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0049 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.

First Majestic Silver has a payout ratio of 3.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Majestic Silver to earn $0.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.48%. Research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at about $354,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 57.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,112 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 50,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,551,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after acquiring an additional 101,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

AG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.