First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. It operates in three lines of business: community banking and wealth management through First Mid Bank, and insurance brokerage through First Mid Insurance Group. The company’s deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio primarily comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services; and employee benefit services. In addition, it provides commercial lines insurance to businesses; and homeowner, automobile, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $815.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.95. First Mid Bancshares has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $45.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 11.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,974,000 after buying an additional 114,290 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after acquiring an additional 123,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 10.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,077,000 after buying an additional 25,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,967,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

