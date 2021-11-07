First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Issues Earnings Results

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. First Solar updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.000-$4.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.00-4.60 EPS.

Shares of FSLR stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,649,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,579. First Solar has a 12-month low of $67.71 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $193,843.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Solar stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 489,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of First Solar worth $73,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSLR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.68.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

