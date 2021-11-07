First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Raised to $140.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.68.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,649,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,579. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $67.71 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.35.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $193,843.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at $272,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96,786 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 627.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,175 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,301 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

