First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.000-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.First Solar also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.00-4.60 EPS.

FSLR stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.31. 2,649,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.40. First Solar has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $123.13.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. First Solar’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upgraded First Solar from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.63.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $193,843.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Solar stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 489,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of First Solar worth $73,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.