First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 442.6% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IEF opened at $115.71 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $120.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.