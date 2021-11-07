First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,909 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of CyrusOne worth $12,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 8.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 23.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,340,000 after acquiring an additional 781,398 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter worth $17,095,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period.

Shares of CONE opened at $82.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 200.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $83.94.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 507.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.23.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

