First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,459 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.35% of Spectrum Brands worth $12,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $96.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.13 and a 1-year high of $99.34.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

