First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,974 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 291,665 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $11,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $459,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,353,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,403,000 after buying an additional 108,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,718,000 after buying an additional 241,094 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 171,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after buying an additional 15,250 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

CATY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $44.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.30. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

