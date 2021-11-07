First Trust Advisors LP Takes $9.79 Million Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S (NYSEARCA:DAPR)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S (NYSEARCA:DAPR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 320,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,791,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 10.87% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S during the second quarter worth about $9,058,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S during the second quarter worth about $2,325,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S in the second quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S in the second quarter valued at about $279,000.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF has a 12-month low of $29.71 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.63.

