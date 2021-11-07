First Watch Restaurant Group Inc’s (NASDAQ:FWRG) Quiet Period To Expire on November 10th

First Watch Restaurant Group’s (NASDAQ:FWRG) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 10th. First Watch Restaurant Group had issued 9,459,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $170,262,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During First Watch Restaurant Group’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FWRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of FWRG opened at $20.12 on Friday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.