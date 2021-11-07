FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.550-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.07. 2,536,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,347. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $39.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.