Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Five Point had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Shares of Five Point stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,107. Five Point has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 1.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Five Point stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Five Point were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

