Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts predict that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.33. Five9 posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Five9.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Colliers Securities upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Northland Securities upgraded Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $5.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.94. 1,988,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,126. Five9 has a 52 week low of $130.32 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.99.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total value of $190,154.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,955 shares in the company, valued at $14,927,283.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $393,934.34. Following the sale, the president now owns 94,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,086,528.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,083. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Five9 by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

