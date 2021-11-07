Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 358,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,017 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $37,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

FND opened at $133.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.35. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.39 and a one year high of $145.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.86.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $307,751.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $255,233.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,350 shares of company stock valued at $37,896,356. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

