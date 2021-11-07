Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Fluent had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 382,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,303. Fluent has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.98 million, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 2.66.

Get Fluent alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.