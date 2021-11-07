Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Shares of FLNT traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.50. 382,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,303. The firm has a market cap of $195.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Fluent has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

