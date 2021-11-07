Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

FLR stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.09. 7,719,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,750. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.07. Fluor has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fluor will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 579.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 41.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 16,786 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 248.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 66,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 70.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 22,564 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

