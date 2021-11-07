Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.83.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.
FLR stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.09. 7,719,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,750. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.07. Fluor has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $25.08.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 579.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 41.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 16,786 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 248.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 66,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 70.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 22,564 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fluor Company Profile
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
