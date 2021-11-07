Fmr LLC Acquires 552 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 236.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 299.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

ESGD opened at $82.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.06. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $82.63.

