Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MYRG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 23.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,381,000 after purchasing an additional 96,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 25.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,899,000 after purchasing an additional 45,238 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the second quarter valued at $2,691,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the first quarter valued at $1,902,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter worth about $2,025,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $112.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.08. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.65 and a fifty-two week high of $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total transaction of $355,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

