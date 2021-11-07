Fmr LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Fmr LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 229.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000.

NYSEARCA:XSW opened at $183.33 on Friday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12-month low of $125.86 and a 12-month high of $185.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.52.

