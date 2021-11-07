Fmr LLC Lowers Position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870,183 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in 51job were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 51job by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,821,000 after purchasing an additional 65,345 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of 51job by 134.1% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 702,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,962,000 after purchasing an additional 402,272 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of 51job by 94.1% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 620,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,230,000 after purchasing an additional 300,672 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of 51job by 599.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 460,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,822,000 after purchasing an additional 394,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 51job by 31.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 358,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,462,000 after purchasing an additional 84,846 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

JOBS stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.26 and a 200-day moving average of $71.43. 51job, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.16 and a 12-month high of $79.00.

51job Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

