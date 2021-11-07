Fmr LLC Raises Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 7,763.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,008,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,519,000 after buying an additional 1,307,565 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5,175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,315,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,843,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101,482 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3,696.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,140,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925,848 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,297,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,504,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,856,000 after purchasing an additional 94,088 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

LMBS opened at $50.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.85. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.31 and a 1-year high of $51.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.