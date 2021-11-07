Fmr LLC Sells 152,386 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 99.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 152,386 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in MSA Safety by 14.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,141,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,931,000 after acquiring an additional 144,925 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MSA Safety by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 13.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 627,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,980,000 after acquiring an additional 75,672 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 40.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,362,000 after acquiring an additional 48,961 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MSA Safety by 39.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,430,000 after acquiring an additional 38,431 shares during the period. 77.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 target price on MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

MSA stock opened at $153.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.13 and a 200-day moving average of $159.57. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $136.33 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $1,536,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,185.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,249 shares of company stock worth $2,681,952 in the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.