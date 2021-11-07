Fmr LLC Sells 29,419 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 95.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,419 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Anterix were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATEX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anterix by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Anterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATEX. Zacks Investment Research raised Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

In other Anterix news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 2,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $129,109.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Leslie B. Daniels bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.35 per share, for a total transaction of $55,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,347.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,800 shares of company stock worth $156,779 and sold 69,135 shares worth $3,916,185. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anterix stock opened at $62.36 on Friday. Anterix Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $66.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.46. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 0.44.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.00% and a negative net margin of 6,017.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

