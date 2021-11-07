Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.58. 331,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.88 and a beta of 1.24. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $36.60 and a 52-week high of $67.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average is $51.94.

FOCS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.88.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

