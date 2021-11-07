FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 933 Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 856.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BHLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $93,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,803.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David Brunelle bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $118,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,349.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BHLB stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.17. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $28.97.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

