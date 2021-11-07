FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amyris by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,829,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amyris by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,376,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,461,000 after buying an additional 7,827,670 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amyris by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,660,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,289,000 after buying an additional 636,216 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Amyris by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,364,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,069,000 after buying an additional 726,033 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amyris by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,361,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,023,000 after buying an additional 1,141,422 shares during the period. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.43. Amyris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Amyris in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

In other Amyris news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $51,757.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 17,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $261,610.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,630 shares of company stock valued at $692,922. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

