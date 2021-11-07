Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $940 million-$970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $916.51 million.Fortinet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.850-$3.950 EPS.

Shares of FTNT traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $341.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $109.93 and a 1-year high of $349.23.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.60% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $302.70.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,127,932.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,901 shares of company stock worth $16,670,281 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

