Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.700-$2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fortive also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.740-$0.790 EPS.

Fortive stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.71. 1,686,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,173. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.39. Fortive has a 12 month low of $64.58 and a 12 month high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.09.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

