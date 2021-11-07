Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of Forum Energy Technologies worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FET. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,397 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 305,506 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter valued at $420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 22.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter valued at $313,000. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE:FET opened at $22.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.68. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.92). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Forum Energy Technologies Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

