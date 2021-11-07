Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.92 EPS

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.92), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.00) EPS. Forum Energy Technologies updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Forum Energy Technologies stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $22.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,153. The firm has a market cap of $125.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68. Forum Energy Technologies has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $28.50.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forum Energy Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.47% of Forum Energy Technologies worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.